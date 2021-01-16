Marvel's ‘WandaVision’ Is a “Giant Love Letter to the History of Television”

Disney+ says that the nine-episode WandaVision “blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

Marvel elaborates on the premise, saying that Wanda and Vision are settling into married life together and putting down roots in the town of Westview.

“Try as Wanda may to fit in and conceal her powers from neighbors, merry domestic mishaps call this magical maven to action!” Marvel adds. “With a magical wiggle of her fingers, is there anything she can’t do, or conflict she can’t resolve?”