Ravonna's Mysterious Pen in 'Loki' Hints at Another All-Powerful Villain

Episode 2 of Loki provides even more insight into the Marvel universe but also more questions than we had before. Is the variant (Sophia Di Martino) Lady Loki, or could she be someone else? Are the Time-Keepers actually the villains? And what’s the deal with Ravonna’s (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) Franklin D. Roosevelt High School pen?

When Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Ravonna are in the bureaucratic paperwork phase of their mission, Mobius points out that her pen is not one of the “trophies” he’s acquired over the course of his TVA tenure.

Whenever a Marvel property points out a seemingly insignificant detail, fans are quick to form theories about what it is. Ravonna’s pen has the words “Franklin D. Roosevelt High School” on it, so we can’t help but wonder if there is a Franklin D. Roosevelt High School in the MCU.