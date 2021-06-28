A New Mid-Season Sneak Peek Has Spawned Even More 'Loki' Theories

As the show Loki continues, we have many expectations for the rest of the series. After three episodes and its halfway point, Marvel has released a new trailer with a mid-season sneak peek of what’s to come in the new episodes. Now our minds won’t stop spinning with theories and expectations on what’s to come.

The mid-season sneak peek reveals who we might be seeing more of as Loki progresses, along with hints at a potential explosive finale. Now that our expectations have been decidedly raised, how will Loki live up to its great expectations ? And what do we think will happen in the new episodes of the Marvel hit?

In the mid-season sneak peek, we get further hints at what’s to come in the new episodes. We see a glimpse of a young female Loki (perhaps a young Sylvie?) seemingly being escorted by the TVA, a giant ship with a “173” (maybe a reference to the Philadelphia Experiment?), as well as more Loki, Sylvie, and Mobius. It’s all capped with what looks to be an epic battle.

So far, the biggest reveals have been hints at Sylvie/Lady Loki’s identity and the fact that the workers at the Time Variance Authority (TVA) are in fact former variants with wiped memories. Each hint about the TVA’s past gives us more ideas about Loki’s future.

There are only three episodes left of Loki (yes, we’re all equally dreading and anticipating its too-soon finale), but there is still so much story left to be told.

The ‘Loki’ mid-season sneak peek set up our expectations for the new episodes.

If anything, we can be sure we’ll learn even more about Sylvie’s backstory, as well as what the deal is behind the TVA. Since Mobius’s '90s obsession is so close to his surface, many people expect that Loki will break him down and ally with him to destroy the TVA. There are two main fan theories about what’s at the end of the tunnel with the TVA, but both agree that the TVA is the true villain.

This makes sense — when we think about it, the TVA destroys entire universes all in the name of the “sacred timeline.” That’s way more destruction than Thanos destroying half of one universe in Avengers: Infinity War, so the TVA and the “Time Keepers” have to be the true villain. But the real question is, who are the Time Keepers?

One theory posits that Old Man Loki — who many of us expect will be played by Richard E. Grant, a dead ringer for an older Tom Hiddleston — is behind the TVA. To support this theory, the reason that the TVA is so preoccupied with catching Loki variants is because Old Man Loki knows the only being that can defeat him is himself.

Article continues below advertisement

Another theory is that Kang the Conqueror is behind the TVA. In this theory, no one’s exactly sure how he got there, but Ravonna Renslayer, who is also Mobius’s boss, could be playing a role in Kang’s conquering of the TVA. In the Marvel comics, Ravonna is Kang’s love interest. Not only that, but we already know that Kang the Conqueror will be in the next Ant-Man installment, which takes place in the Quantum Realm.

Between the Quantum Realm and the upcoming Doctor Strange film about the multiverse, the TVA fits perfectly as a precedent to both those films. Some people think the TVA is in the Quantum Realm because it also exists outside of time and space. Could Loki lead to the introduction of Marvel’s newest dictator villain?