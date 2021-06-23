What's Really Going on With the TVA in 'Loki'? (SPOILERS)

A company that exists to keep time moving and from imploding on itself doesn't sound too bad. A company that exists by capturing people, variants or not, and turning them into mindless cogs in their machine? That sounds pretty evil. The question of who the villain is in Loki has been pondered quite a bit, with many suggesting the answer to be Loki, Lady Loki , or Kang. But the answer might be the TVA itself.

At this point, the biggest question is why they do what they do. Is it really to keep the Sacred Timeline in check? Or is there something more nefarious going on? We'll have to wait and see.

