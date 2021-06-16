Haven Hills in 'Loki' *Might* Actually Have a Greater Meaning Behind It

Some of our favorite Marvel stories draw from all over history, mythology, and well-known literature. So when Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) find themselves in Haven Hills, Ala., many of us wondered what its significance is and if Haven Hills has ever been mentioned before in the Marvel universe.

Through the second episode of Loki, our now iconic Loki and Mobius duo travel through time and space to several significant places.

Even the 1985 Renaissance Faire takes place in Oshkosh, Wis., the birthplace of late comic book writer Mark Gruenwald, on whom Mobius is rumored to be based. Pompei is, of course, significant to world history, but what’s the deal with Haven Hills? Is it even a real place?