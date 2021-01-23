Geraldine May Be the Key to Unlocking the Mystery Behind 'WandaVision' (SPOILERS)

Marvel is never short of surprises and crossed paths, and WandaVision is no exception. (So if you don’t want any spoilers through Episode 3 of WandaVision, stop your reading!) Geraldine popped into the world of WandaVision in the second episode as Wanda’s neighbor, but Geraldine left the world of WandaVision just as suddenly (and mysteriously). So who is this Geraldine and is she important in the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The answer, unsurprisingly, is that of course Geraldine is! Marvel is not one to introduce characters without threads to other plotlines and universes. And the presence of Geraldine, who is played by Teyonah Parris, gives us a big hint into what’s really going on in WandaVision . If you’ve been following along with the MCU, you may be familiar with the fact that Teyonah Parris has actually already been slated to play a known Marvel superhero: Monica Rambeau. This is no coincidence.

The sword in the circle is the logo for S.W.O.R.D., which stands for the Sentient World Observation Response Department, basically the outer space equivalent of S.H.I.E.L.D. While S.H.I.E.L.D. focuses on earthbound threats, S.W.O.R.D., according to the Marvel comics, focuses on the greater galaxy. Geraldine wearing the logo as her necklace ties her to the potential Phase 4 of the MCU, which will bring in more galactic heroes.

Geraldine is the key to piecing this theory together. Because we know Teyonah Parris has already been cast as Monica Rambeau, it’s safe to assume whatever is happening in Wanda’s reality isn’t the true reality of the Marvel universe. Not only that, but Geraldine is wearing a necklace with a logo of a sword in a circle that we’ve already seen a couple other times in WandaVision.

In the first couple episodes of WandaVision , it seems like Wanda and Vision are living a perfect little life in a perfect little house in a perfect little town, called Westview. It’s reminiscent of I Love Lucy and The Brady Bunch, except there’s something just slightly off. We don’t know what that is yet, but because Wanda has so much control over her and Vision’s perfect little life, it’s possible that WandaVision is an alternate reality created by Wanda.

So if Geraldine is Monica Rambeau, who is this Monica?

Based on the end of Episode 3 of WandaVision, when Geraldine is ejected from Wanda’s universe and plopped into a field in New Jersey, it’s safe to assume she is actually Monica Rambeau. Plus, president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige confirmed to The Wrap that Geraldine is, in fact, Monica Rambeau.

Although she’s all grown up here, we did see Monica shortly in Captain Marvel as the daughter of Carol Danvers’ best friend, Maria Rambeau. In the comic books, though, Monica has a major role in the Marvel universe. She’s actually the second superhero to take on the title of Captain Marvel (even before Carol Danvers, who goes by Ms. Marvel before becoming Captain Marvel), although she’s more well-known as Photon and Spectrum.

Monica’s powers are awesome; she can transform into electromagnetic energy, absorb energy, fly … basically do anything with energy, which makes her pretty powerful. The introduction of Monica into the MCU through WandaVision as her alias of Geraldine makes us even more excited for what’s to come! Is she the thread to Phase 4 that the MCU needed? Is she trying to save Wanda or is there something darker at stake? The only way we’ll find out the truth is by continuing to watch WandaVision as it progresses.