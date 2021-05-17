Does Agent Mobius Actually Have Powers in 'Loki' or Is He Just a Time Bureaucrat?

Disney Plus has been absolutely killing it with its Marvel series. Between WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier , MCU fans haven't been feeling left out in the cold when it comes to content from their favorite cinematic universe.

And now, they're going to have even more superhero action to watch thanks to Loki , which features not only everyone's favorite black-haired Asgardian but also Owen Wilson as Mobius. What powers does the TVA agent have?

Does Agent Mobius even have any powers? He helps to manage timelines.

Mobius M. Mobius isn't a superhero or a supervillain per se. Think of him as a cosmic type of office worker like the bureaucrat aliens in Futurama. He works for the TVA (Time Variance Authority), which is an agency that works to ensure the flow of time isn't disrupted, upended, or destroyed across various timelines.

This includes overseeing the multiverse as a whole and shutting down universes that may pose a threat to the delicate balance of all these different timelines. In the comics, Mobius isn't someone who's going to go about engaging in a bunch of fights or scheming for power dynamics. He actually seems mostly focused on maintaining his position in the TVA. Boring? Maybe, but he does seem to care deeply about his job, and he's pretty good at it.

Article continues below advertisement

In the comics, he was actually promoted and selected to be a prosecutor against the Fantastic Four for violating time crimes. He was also selected to be a judge for the trial of She-Hulk in She-Hulk, Vol. 2, No. 3-5, which gave a glimpse into his potential abilities that have mostly to do with — you guessed it — time travel.

Article continues below advertisement

Not much else is known about Mobius or his abilities. However, the MCU has been known to stretch characters' powers, completely fabricate new ones, and cherry-pick from different comics to suit the needs of their stories. It could very well be that Mobius doesn't really have powers and they are only bestowed to him by the TVA. But even though he appears to be human, it's hard to believe he's just a "regular guy."

*mobius tries to handshake loki*



loki: pic.twitter.com/3OfDQuCRAc — lisa marie | 23 days until loki | LOKI ERA (@lokisIove) May 17, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

It's safe to assume that he's immortal. He is in charge of managing different timelines and the multiverse after all. That would also explain why he's so concerned with maintaining his position in the company. If he's worked to uphold it for hundreds if not thousands of years, it would mean a lot to him to maintain the structure of the multiverse.

Meet Owen Wilson's Agent Mobius in the latest clip from Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series, Loki: pic.twitter.com/1iH94Ci3WK — IGN (@IGN) May 17, 2021

Article continues below advertisement