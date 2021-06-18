How Many Episodes of 'Loki' Will There Be? The Finale Is Quickly Approaching

Since Disney Plus launched at the end of 2019, some of the streamer's most successful original shows have been from the Marvel universe. Both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were well-viewed, and they were widely talked about on online forums.

The latest hit for the service is Loki, which follows the titular villainous character (played again by Tom Hiddleston) after the events in the 2019 film, Avengers: Endgame.