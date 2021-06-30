A Comprehensive Guide to All the Loki Variants We've Met so Far

After Episode 4 of Loki , we need a list of Loki variants considering we’ve now met at least six (yes, six), and the series has referenced even more Loki variants in the Marvel universe. Between Marvel comics, Norse mythology, and fan theory, there are quite a few ideas surrounding all these Loki variants.

So far, we know that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is a variant from the “sacred timeline” since Loki takes place after Tom’s Loki steals the tesseract to escape the Avengers. We also meet Sylvie in Loki, who is now pretty much confirmed to be a female Loki variant.

In Episode 4, after Loki is “pruned” by Ravonna, he comes tête-à-tête with four more Loki variants in an apocalyptic timeline. Plus, in Episode 2, several Loki variants are referenced, so here’s a list to keep them straight.