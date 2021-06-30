A Comprehensive Guide to All the Loki Variants We've Met so Far

A Comprehensive Guide to All the Loki Variants We've Met so FarBy Jamie Lerner
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Loki.
After Episode 4 of Loki, we need a list of Loki variants considering we’ve now met at least six (yes, six), and the series has referenced even more Loki variants in the Marvel universe. Between Marvel comics, Norse mythology, and fan theory, there are quite a few ideas surrounding all these Loki variants.
So far, we know that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is a variant from the “sacred timeline” since Loki takes place after Tom’s Loki steals the tesseract to escape the Avengers. We also meet Sylvie in Loki, who is now pretty much confirmed to be a female Loki variant.
In Episode 4, after Loki is “pruned” by Ravonna, he comes tête-à-tête with four more Loki variants in an apocalyptic timeline. Plus, in Episode 2, several Loki variants are referenced, so here’s a list to keep them straight.
Loki Variant L1130: Main Loki (Tom Hiddleston)
This is the Loki we know and love, aka Loki Laufeyson. He is the God of Mischief, who bickers with his brother Thor and tries to take over Asgard, as well as Earth. But when he steals the Tesseract, he veers off his MCU path to end up at the TVA. In the greater MCU, we love Loki’s transformation into a hero — does the same thing happen in Loki?
Loki Variant No. 2: Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino)
Sylvie doesn’t have a specific variant number according to the TVA, but she is considered a Loki variant. While it seemed possible that she’s actually the Enchantress from the Marvel comics, the reference to her childhood on Asgard makes it clear that she is likely a Loki.
However, after being torn from her life by the TVA, she took on the persona of Sylvie to become somewhat of a hybrid Lady Loki and Sylvie the Enchantress character in Loki.
Loki Variant No. 3: Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant)
Finally, Richard E. Grant is here! We’ve known his arrival in Loki was a long time coming, and now that we know he is “Classic Loki,” we’re free to theorize about what that means. Classic Loki isn’t actually a Marvel comics character, but Richard wears Loki’s first-ever costume from his first comic book appearance in the 1962 Journey into Mystery #85.
But Classic Loki could actually be a hybrid of Old Loki, better known as King Loki. In the comics, King Loki is an older version of Loki who actually teams up with Hela and Tyr to destroy Earth and Asgardia. He’s an enemy to the Loki we know and love, but it’s also possible that Richard’s Classic Loki will just be a fun source of witty banter between him and Tom Hiddleston.
Loki Variant No. 4: Kid Loki (Jack Veal)
Kid Loki is actually an extremely exciting addition to the MCU! Kid Loki exists in the comics as a reborn version of Loki after Loki dies at the hand of Thanos. Does this mean we could see more Kid Loki in the MCU after Loki is finished? Most definitely.
There are big rumors going around that with the introduction of Wanda Maximoff’s sons, Speed and Wiccan, and the confirmation of a Marvel version of Big Hero 6, a Young Avengers movie could be on the horizon.
Loki Variant No. 5: Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei)
Boastful Loki doesn’t actually exist in the comic books, but we have some theories about who he really is. He’s wielding Mjolnir, aka Thor’s hammer, so it’s possible he’s a Loki variant who succeeded in defeating his God of Thunder brother in ruling Asgard. Another theory is that he is actually some sort of Thor and Loki hybrid, which we can’t complain about.
Perhaps, however, the MCU has once again drawn inspiration from the comics to create a character who has not yet existed, sort of like with Sylvie.
Boastful Loki, upon first glance, draws several comparisons to the Marvel comics character Sigurd, who takes many forms. Sigurd and Kid Loki actually meet and battle in the comics in Agent of Asgard, so it’s possible Boastful Loki could be somewhat based on this character.
Loki Variant No. 6: Alligator Loki (uncredited alligator)
In the hands of Kid Loki is a somewhat adorable and tiny reptile wearing a Loki horned hat. So is this reptile a Loki variant? It’s safe to assume that yes, it is. Loki can take on any gender, form, or creature, so it’s possible Loki got stuck as an alligator.
And don’t worry, scientist John White confirmed that this Loki variant is an alligator and not a crocodile. Perhaps this Loki variant is from a universe in which everyone is a reptile. Loki does reference transforming into a snake to trick Thor, so maybe Alligator Loki is related to Loki’s snake transformation.
Bonus Loki variants to add to the list
Although the above list of Loki variants are the only Loki variants we’ve met so far in Loki (that we know of), Episode 2 of Loki references some other Loki variants that have already been captured by the TVA. We first see Frost Giant Loki (L6792), who looks just like Loki but is blue. Is this a Loki who’s embraced his Frost Giant heritage?
We also see Cyclist Loki (L1237), who is holding the Tour de France’s Coupe Omnisports trophy, which was notoriously stolen in 2018 and never recovered, so this is another instance of Loki explaining a real-world mystery, similar to the disappearance of D.B. Cooper. We also see Troll Loki, Pan Loki, and Viking Loki, who we don’t know too much about, although they could be references to the comics.
Loki is turning out to be not just about Loki but about all the variants of Loki. And who knows? We may be adding a few more variants to the list as Loki develops.
