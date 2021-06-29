Tom Hiddleston Was a True Hero on the Set of 'Loki' According to Sophia Di Martino

Many of us love watching Loki and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, but it’s easy to overlook how much work goes behind the making of all of MCU’s films and television shows.

And although Loki may not have as many action scenes as a movie like The Avengers, it does have many high-octane, complex sequences. Sophia Di Martino revealed that Episode 3, “Lamentis-1,” was one of the most difficult to film in the series.