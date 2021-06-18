Tom Hiddleston Values His Role as Loki Beyond a Paycheck, but How Much Is He Making?

Tom's interview with Entertainment Weekly about all things Loki also revealed the concept he and Marvel master planner Kevin Feige had in mind for the show. Tom noted, "One of the things Kevin Feige led on was, 'I think we should find a way of exploring the parts of Loki that are independent of his relationship with Thor,' or see him in a duality or in relationship with others, which I thought was very exciting."

Tom also revealed that a big point of the Loki show he wanted to emphasize was identity: "If he's shapeshifting so often, does he even know who he is? And is he even interested in understanding who he is? Underneath all those masks, underneath the charm and the wit, which is kind of a defense anyway, does Loki have an authentic self? ... I think all of those ideas are all in the series — ideas about identity, ideas about self-knowledge, self-acceptance, and the difficulty of it."

While fans don't know exactly how much Tom Hiddleston is making playing Loki, it's clear that he values the role in a way that makes it priceless. Sadly, Loki will only be six episodes, but there are still four to go! And who knows — perhaps he'll return for cameos in the rest of the Marvel Universe now that he's been hopping around the timeline.

New episodes of Loki air Wednesdays exclusively on Disney Plus.