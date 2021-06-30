'Loki' Is in a Whole New Phase — Here's What the End Credits Scene in Episode 4 Actually Means

There are now only two episodes left of Loki and it feels like there’s still a whole other story to be told. After the Episode 4 end credits scene, many of us are left with questions, theories, and excitement for what’s to come in the rest of the popular Marvel series.

Many of us know Marvel loves its post credits scene, but in this case, we've been clued in to a whole other world that’s been hiding behind the TVA all this time. So what exactly happened in the first end credits scene of Loki , and what will it mean for Loki’s future in the series and in the greater MCU?

Episode 4 of ‘Loki’ ended with a post credits scene.

Loki Episode 4 is basically a new starting point for the series. In the first three episodes, we’re focused on finding out who the other variant is. Now that we know who Sylvie is and what her backstory is, it’s time to take down the TVA. Sylvie explains to Loki that she was taken by the TVA as a child and has just spent her entire life running from them. Now, she has the opportunity to take them down and get revenge for how they stole her life from her.

In that moment, Sylvie and Loki start to form a deeper connection, one that could be … romantic? And because of that, there is a unique nexus that defies even the apocalypse looming in front of them, and the TVA “rescues” them from Lamentis-1. The rest of the episode is focused on Loki and Sylvie attempting to get the TVA agents on their side by explaining that they were once also variants who had their lives stolen from them.

