Will Kang the Conqueror Appear in 'Loki'? Fans Think He Might (SPOILERS)

The Marvel television show Loki has fans digging deeper into the cosmic rabbit hole of the MCU. In Episode 4, fans learn the shocking truth about the Timekeepers: The ones in the TVA are, in fact, androids, a disguise for the real Timekeepers, wherever they may be.

Kang the Conqueror is a villain known for his connection to Ravonna Renslayer and for his time-travel abilities. But is Kang the Conqueror a Timekeeper? And if so, will he make an appearance in Loki? Here's everything we know about the character in the MCU thus far.

Many who watched Episode 4 noticed one of the Timekeepers resembles Kang in the comics. It could be that Kang is posing as a Timekeeper and utilizing the TVA to carry out his purposes on the sly, but fans won't know for sure until the series continues.

In Episode 4 of Loki, audiences learn several shocking truths about the TVA and the nature of its workers. Learning that the TVA is run by Variants and that the Timekeepers aren't who they claim to be lead to a lot of questions about the real Timekeepers. There are two more episodes of Loki left to enjoy, which still leaves time for the true Timekeepers to be unveiled.

Who is Kang the Conqueror?

In the comics, Kang the Conqueror isn't a Timekeeper but a scholar from the 31st century who travels through time thanks to technology provided by Victor Von Doom. He is also distantly related to Reed Richards of Fantastic Four and may be the relative of Reed's time-traveling father, Nathaniel. He first travels to ancient Egypt to make a name for himself but ultimately ends up attempting to return to the 31st century.

Instead, Kang overshoots and discovers a war-torn Earth that uses advanced weapons. He conquers this Earth of the future and decides to expand his horizons to the more accessible Earth of the past.

During his time in the future, Kang falls in love with the princess Ravonna when he attempts to conquer her kingdom. She does not return his feelings at first but eventually realizes she loves him back, even taking a bullet for him. He places her in a time stasis and bargains with the Grandmaster to return her to a healthy, living state. Many fans theorize that Kang will appear in Loki because Ravonna's character is a judge for the TVA.

In December 2020, Comicbook announced that the third installment of Ant-Man, called Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, would feature Lovecraft Country actor Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. Based on the title alone, fans can presume that the film will connect to time travel in new ways.