How Many Times Has Loki Died? The God of Mischief Loves to Cheat Death

The clever god of mischief known as Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has managed to wiggle his way out of many a sticky situation. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is littered with his world domination attempts and sometimes hilarious antics, but he's also made many missteps along the way.

Loki's ability to get him into perilous situations leaves fans wondering: How many times has Loki died ? Here's everything we know about the god of mischief and his nine lives.

In Thor: Ragnarok, Loki reveals himself to be alive to help Thor once more, and at the end of the film, the brothers fly off into space with the Asgardian people. Unfortunately, as revealed at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, the ship is discovered by Thanos and his crew, and Thanos seemingly strangles Loki in front of Thor. This brings the total of Loki deaths to two, counting both a false death and a true death.

Loki has a habit of faking his death, so it's not always easy to discern when he's actually dead or simply pretending. His first perceived death happened at the end of Thor: The Dark World when he was stabbed by the Dark Elf Algrim while helping Thor defeat the Dark Elves. Thor believes him to be dead, but Loki is revealed to be alive and hiding as his father in the end scene of the film.

Did Loki die in 'Avengers: Endgame'?

The plot of Avengers: Endgame hinges upon time travel, and it is revealed that Loki manages to flee the events of The Avengers with the Tesseract in hand, causing a rip in the time stream and effectively putting off his death — both the faked death and the real one. However, until the Loki television show, viewers never learn what he does during the events of Avengers: Endgame while the Avengers are pulling off their time heist.

Instead, the new Loki show aims to bridge the gap between Loki's escape and what happened when he stole the Tesseract. In a traditional timeline sense, Loki did die in the events of Avengers: Infinity War. However, now that he has been taken to the Time Variance Authority (TVA), it's impressed upon him that to fix the timeline, his stepping out of The Avengers must be corrected.

Whether or not Loki's course-correction will spare him a gruesome death at the hands of Thanos is unknown, since according to Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson), his timeline has always ended with his death. We'll have to keep watching to see! Loki's lack of presence in Avengers: Endgame was mostly due to his escape, so it can be surmised that he didn't die in the new timeline he has created for himself.