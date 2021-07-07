Loki Embraces His True Fate, Even in an Alternate Timeline

After Loki is picked up by his fellow variants , they take him through what they call the Void, which is where the TVA sends everyone and everything that gets pruned. This means that anything that branches off of the Sacred Timeline eventually ends up in the Void, so it’s also the perfect opportunity for Marvel easter eggs .

As they wander through another seemingly apocalyptic setting, Episode 5 bears some resemblance to Episode 3 of Loki, in which Sylvie and Loki are stuck in an apocalypse with no way out.

In Episode 5, as the Loki variants lead our Tom Hiddleston-Loki to their survival bunker, he keeps pressing for ways to get out of the Void to no avail.

The other Lokis say, “we don’t escape, we survive,” and then crawl underground to a bowling alley turned survival bunker.