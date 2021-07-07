Is Thanos Going to Show Up in 'Loki'? (SPOILERS)

However, since then, the Thanos-Copter has become an internet sensation. When we think of Thanos, we think of the “Big Man” villain, the all-powerful universal conqueror portrayed by Josh Brolin. So now imagine him flying that tiny little copter? It’s hilarious and ironic, and Marvel fans will take any opportunity they can get to poke fun at the Mad Titan.

Now, the Loki creative team has taken it upon themselves to join in on the fun and intimate that there is possibly an alternate timeline in which Thanos flies his Thanos-Copter in the MCU.

Due to the fact that only things pruned by the TVA can end up in the Void at the end of time, it’s even possible that the Thanos-Copter was some sort of Nexus event. Regardless of how exactly the Thanos-Copter ends up in the Void, it’s unlikely that it actually affects the bigger picture of Loki’s final episode.

Stream new episodes of Loki every Wednesday on Disney Plus.