What Is Alioth in 'Loki'? This Giant Cloud Dragon Is Not Friendly

Following the fan theory that the true source of power behind the Time Keepers is Kang the Conqueror, Alioth could be the key to keeping him at bay — or hiding his presence from the rest of time to cover up his nefarious plans. Loki and Sylvie enchanted Alioth but may not have necessarily destroyed him, meaning the creature could appear in other Marvel content.

Due to the Alioth-Kang comics connection, it wouldn't be surprising if Marvel did a riff on the idea that Alioth was the key to destroying Kang, which could resurface in Ant-Man: Quantumania later in Phase 4. Many speculate Kang the Conqueror will be the "New Thanos" or the "Big Bad" of Marvel's Phase 4, but fans will have to wait and see.

