So, Where Is Loki? (SPOILERS)

Episode 4 of Loki could easily be considered a major turning point for the show. We've learned that the TVA agents aren't who they think they are already, but Episode 4 proved it beyond a shadow of a doubt. But the episode gave us so much more, namely learning that the TVA itself isn't anything like we've been told. The Time Keepers as we know them are only robotic creations, but who is their creator? That's the big question.

Well, that's one of the big questions. The other one is what the heck happened to Loki (Tom Hiddleston)? Was Loki pruned — right when he was trying to tell Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) something important? Is Loki dead? It looks like Loki was indeed pruned, but he's still alive somewhere. Where is Loki? And just what is pruning anyways?

What does pruning mean in 'Loki'?

So far, we've been thinking of pruning as something similar to the Retroactive Cannon used by the TVA in the Marvel comics. Pruning itself is a term made up for Loki, but the Retroactive Cannon essentially bombarded someone with anti-temporal rays, sending them back through time and erasing them from reality. In Loki, this is what we initially thought was happening to variants when they were pruned.

However, that no longer seems to be the case and perhaps never was. In Episode 4, we watch Loki get pruned by Ravonna (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). He then awakens in the episode's post-credits scene in a new place, surrounded by other Loki variants. When Loki asks if he's dead and in hell, he's told by another variant, "Not yet."

Article continues below advertisement

#Loki spoilers



can we talk about the post credits scene real quick?



THIS MEANS THAT NOBODY EVER DIES WHEN THEY GET PRUNED pic.twitter.com/5MLuS7BYZr — ✪↯ (@616soldat) June 30, 2021 Source: Twitter

This gives us a clue as to what might have happened to Loki. We know he's not dead, but he might have indeed been erased from reality. He could be in a place that exists outside of time and space, as the TVA seemingly did. Or he could have been sent to a different timeline that functions as a sort of prison world. In the post-credits scene, we see a crumbling Avengers tower. Could this be a timeline in which Loki won the Battle of New York?

Article continues below advertisement

This may be a prison world that's Loki-specific. He has to live in a world where he constantly has to see the damage he inflicted, where the only people that are really left to suffer are Loki variants. Of course, that leaves us with the question of where Mobius ended up when he was pruned. Does he get his own prison world?

Source: Disney Plus