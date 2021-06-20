Everyone Really Wants an 'Eragon' Remake From Disney Plus, but Is It Happening?

If you don't remember the 2006 adaptation of the dragon epic Eragon, here's a refresher. Eragon follows the titular hero, who stumbles upon a dragon egg in an age where Dragon Riders are extinct. Along with his mentor Brom and his dragon Saphira, Eragon seeks vengeance for the death of his uncle against the tyrannical rule of the fictional land of Alagaësia.

This Beowulf-meets-Lord of the Rings epic would be great for adaptation, so here's what we know about a potential Eragon remake.