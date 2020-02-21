We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
the-witcher-season2-1582309971319.jpg
Source: Netflix

'The Witcher' Season 2 Cast Includes a 'Game of Thrones' Alum

By

It wasn't long after Season 1 of The Witcher was released on Netflix that the series was picked up for a second season. While the show was met with some mixed reviews, fans are already itching to know what happens after the star trio has finally been united.

Season 2 has recently entered production, and with it, new additions to the cast have been revealed. Here's who you can expend to see joining Geralt of Rivia in the following season.

A 'Game of Thrones' alum has been added to Season 2.

Probably the most notable new cast member is Kristofer Hivju, who portrayed the fiery, yet noble Wildling Tormund in Game of Thrones. Kristofer is coming to The Continent to play Nivellen, a "cursed man" with a beasty side.

In the video games, his character has a sort of love story a la Beauty and the Beast with sorceress Lydia (who will be portrayed by Aisha Fabienne Ross in Season 2). His character is also tied to the bruxa Vereena, a vampire character played by Agnes Bjorn.