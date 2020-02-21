'The Witcher' Season 2 Cast Includes a 'Game of Thrones' Alum

'The Witcher' Season 2 Cast Includes a 'Game of Thrones' AlumBy Sara Belcher
It wasn't long after Season 1 of The Witcher was released on Netflix that the series was picked up for a second season. While the show was met with some mixed reviews, fans are already itching to know what happens after the star trio has finally been united.
Season 2 has recently entered production, and with it, new additions to the cast have been revealed. Here's who you can expend to see joining Geralt of Rivia in the following season.
A 'Game of Thrones' alum has been added to Season 2.
Probably the most notable new cast member is Kristofer Hivju, who portrayed the fiery, yet noble Wildling Tormund in Game of Thrones. Kristofer is coming to The Continent to play Nivellen, a "cursed man" with a beasty side.
In the video games, his character has a sort of love story a la Beauty and the Beast with sorceress Lydia (who will be portrayed by Aisha Fabienne Ross in Season 2). His character is also tied to the bruxa Vereena, a vampire character played by Agnes Bjorn.
Also added to the cast this season will be three new witchers: Yasen Atour as Coen, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel. Fans of the video game will remember Lambert from the many scenes in Kaer Morhen, or the witchers' ancestral home, and Geralt's not-so-nice limerick dedicated to him.
Mecia Simson will also join the cast as Francesca, another sorceress like Yennefer.
All of these characters are brought to the show either from the video game series or the novels, tying in the different versions of the series into one cohesive story.
In a series like The Witcher, the cast is large with many moving parts, and now that Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri have all crossed paths, these new characters are likely to add coinciding storylines to keep the plot moving.
Who is returning for Season 2?
Other notable returning cast members include Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Jeremy Crawford as Yarpen Zigrin, Lilly Cooper as Murta, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, Tom Canton as Filavandrel, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz,Therica Wilson Read as Sabrina, Terence Maynard as Artorius, and Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor.
“The reaction to Season 1 of The Witcher set a high bar for adding new talent for the second season,” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in a statement. “Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we’re excited to see these new stories come to life.”
Season 2 of The Witcher is set to drop on Netflix sometime in 2021.
