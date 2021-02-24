Demigods, Get Ready: Let's Talk About the 'Percy Jackson' Cast for Disney Plus

If you, like me, remember the Percy Jackson books by Rick Riordan as a bright spot of childhood nostalgia, then please join me in celebrating the announcement of a Disney Plus adaptation of the series! If you're unfamiliar with the series, get ready to witness the next cultural phenomenon. Centered around Greek mythology, Percy Jackson is a series meant to grow with its readers. Fans are desperate to know: Who is in the Percy Jackson cast so far?

Currently, the 'Percy Jackson' cast and release date have been under wraps.

The literary world was forever changed on May 24, 2020, when it was announced that Disney was adapting Percy Jackson into a television show. Previously, Percy Jackson (full series title Percy Jackson and the Olympians) was adapted into two feature films by 20th Century Fox. However, both films displeased many fans due to a lack of faithfulness to the books.

When Disney purchased 20th Century Fox, fans were extremely vocal to get Disney to provide a separate, more faithful adaption of the beloved series, ideally with author Rick Riordan at the helm. After getting #DisneySavePercyJackson and similar hashtags to trend in order to get Disney's attention, Rick confirmed he and his wife Becky were headed to Los Angeles to talk with Disney executives! On July 6, 2020, Rick tweeted an estimation of the show's timeline, which alluded to Percy Jackson being on Disney Plus by 2022.

Source: Disney

