Logo
Home > Entertainment > Netflix
'The Adam Project'
Source: Netflix

'The Adam Project' Might Be an Adventure Through Time, but Its Filming Locations Are Earthside

By

Mar. 12 2022, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

The latest original film from Netflix, The Adam Project, stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldaña. The film takes place in 2050, where pilot Adam embarks on a dangerous quest through time and space to discover what happened to his wife (Saldaña), who has disappeared.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the film takes place in the present, where was The Adam Project filmed? Here's everything we know about the new Netflix film.

'The Adam Project'
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

What were 'The Adam Project' filming locations?

At first glance, the plot of The Adam Project seems simple, but it's a little more complex. One day in 2022, 12-year-old Adam (Walker Scobell) is dealing with the death of his father Louis (Ruffalo) and living with his mother Ellie (Garner) when he discovers a strange man in his garage, claiming to be him from the year 2050. Adult Adam (Reynolds) reveals that time travel is made possible through their deceased father's research.

However, Louis' former research partner, Maya (Keener), took advantage of the research and traveled to the past to monetize it before Adam's father. Now, Maya leads the dystopian world of 2055 and has been hunting Adam down. Together, the two Adams work to repair Adult Adam's ship and uncover what happened to his wife, who crashed in 2018. Although the time travel aspects are CGI, the movie was filmed in this surprising Earthbound location.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter

In November 2020, The Hollywood Reporter revealed filming would take place in Vancouver, Canada. Ryan Reynolds also tweeted about the project to announce their first week of production was underway and to compliment his cast and crew. He also took to social media to celebrate the production's wrap later in March 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Filming took place around the city, with residents and tourists alike reporting filming in locations such as Jack Poole Plaza and Park Royal, a shopping mall located in West Vancouver. Recently, Vancouver has become known as "Hollywood North" for the wide variety of film and television productions that take place there, including the CW filming headquarters and Disney Plus projects.

'The Adam Project'
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

Reportedly, filming for The Adam Project also took place outside the city in locations such as the Marine Way Market Crossing in Burnaby. Filming locally must have been a special treat for Ryan, who is proudly Canadian and frequently talks about his hometown. The Adam Project was first written in 2012, and spent years in development hell before Netflix acquired the rights from Paramount Pictures in 2020.

Fans eager to see The Adam Project can now stream it exclusively on Netflix.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Getting to Know 'The Adam Project' Star Walker Scobell

You'll Never Guess Where 'Pieces of Her' Was Filmed

Here's the Scoop on the 'Byron Baes' Filming Locations

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.