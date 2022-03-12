'The Adam Project' Might Be an Adventure Through Time, but Its Filming Locations Are Earthside

However, Louis' former research partner, Maya (Keener), took advantage of the research and traveled to the past to monetize it before Adam's father. Now, Maya leads the dystopian world of 2055 and has been hunting Adam down. Together, the two Adams work to repair Adult Adam's ship and uncover what happened to his wife, who crashed in 2018. Although the time travel aspects are CGI, the movie was filmed in this surprising Earthbound location.