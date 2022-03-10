Getting to Know 'The Adam Project' Star Walker Scobell

Getting to Know 'The Adam Project' Star Walker ScobellBy Chris Barilla
Mar. 10 2022, Published 3:54 p.m. ET
The day is finally here! Netflix has released its highly-anticipated time-traveling film The Adam Project for the masses. Whether it be its stellar premise or star-studded cast, The Adam Project is already making waves in the streaming world.
One of the newer faces tapped for The Adam Project is 13-year-old Walker Scobell, who stars in the film alongside actors like Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, and Mark Ruffalo. Fans can already see that Walker is talented and poised to have a long and successful career, but what do we know about the people who helped him get there? Keep reading for details on his parents, the rest of his family, and other facts about his personal life.
Who are Walker Scobell's parents?
Walker was born on Jan. 6, 2009, in Los Angeles to parents Heather Melissa and Peter W. Scobell. The family currently resides in Colorado, and also includes an older sister. According to IMDb, Walker is a part of a military family and as such has moved around quite a lot in his short life. He is currently a seventh-grader at Fairview Middle School in Boulder, Colo.
Unfortunately, not much information is available regarding his parents outside of that. Being that Walker is an emerging star and so young, fans haven't been able to fully acquaint themselves with specifics of who his family is just yet.
What else do we know about Walker Scobell?
Per IMDb, Walker developed an affinity for acting when he was in elementary school drama class. When he made it to middle school, a wonderful experience in a school play deepened his love for the profession even further. After taking a trip to California, Walker decided that acting was his calling in life and began pursuing it professionally. He joined the A3 Artists Talent agency in Hollywood shortly after, and the rest was history.
When he isn't acting in star-studded movies, Walker is an avid fan of superhero movies. He has cited some of his favorites as being Deadpool and Avengers: Endgame.
Other hobbies that the young star enjoys partaking in include snowboarding, skateboarding, and parkour.
The Adam Project marks Walker's official acting debut on the big screen, but it certainly won't be the last that fans see of him. Taking his love of superheroes to the next level, Walker is now also set to appear in the upcoming film Secret Headquarters. The project is set to be released on Aug. 5, 2022, by Paramount Pictures.
Walker has an integral role in The Adams Project. His character, Adam, a youngster who's often bullied, takes center stage as soon as the film starts when his exploration in the woods leads him to find an injured Ryan Reynolds. In time, the movie's sequence of events leads the duo on an extravagant journey through time worthy of the critical acclaim that it is already receiving.
Be sure to check out The Adam Project, streaming on Netflix now.