You'll Never Guess Where 'Pieces of Her' Was Filmed

On March 4, viewers were introduced to Laura Oliver (Toni Collette) and her daughter, Andy (Bella Heathcote) in the Netflix original thriller Pieces of Her. After a dangerous secret comes back to haunt Laura, all hell breaks loose and Andy is forced to go on the run.

The eight-episode series follows Andy as she drives from city to city to elude her mom’s mysterious past. But where was Pieces of Her filmed? Read on for details about the filming locations.