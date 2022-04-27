The most shocking reveal is the story of Marc and his younger brother Randall, who are playing in a series of caves one day when the caves flood. As a result, Randall drowns, and Marc's mother blames him for the death.

The young actor playing Child Marc (credited in Moon Knight as "Young Marc") is Carlos S. Sanchez. He appeared in 2021's Rogue Hostage and several episodes of the hit series Chicago Fire. According to his IMDb, he'll be playing a young Richard Montañez in Flamin' Hot, which will tell the true story of the Frito-Lay janitor (Montañez) who invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos.