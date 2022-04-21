The Marvel series has depicted several different Egyptian gods, all of whom also exist in Egyptian mythology. Ammit — an antagonistic entity within the series — is, in reality, a deity of divine retribution. Hathor is a tentative companion to Moon Knight in the series, and a goddess of love, beauty, and compassion.

But of all the gods in the series, we've gotten to know Khonshu best. Interestingly enough, his mysterious nature is pretty accurate to Egyptian mythology.