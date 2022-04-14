Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Moon Knight on Disney Plus.

Amidst the superhero antics and the protagonist's struggle with his mental health, Moon Knight isn't afraid to dive headfirst into the world of Egyptian mythology. The series follows Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) as he carries out the will of Egyptian god Khonshu while managing his DID, but it also draws straight from the many gods and goddesses of ancient Egyptian lore. We got a glimpse of one such goddess with Hathor.