It's a race against time for Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) as he tries to find the tomb of Ammit before Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) in the Marvel series Moon Knight. After serving as Khonshu's (Karim El Hakim/F. Murray Abraham) mouthpiece during a meeting of the Ennead (some of Khonshu's fellow Egyptian gods), Marc is led in the direction of Senfu's sarcophagus for answers.