Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Moon Knight Episode 3 on Disney Plus.

Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) took the reins in Moon Knight Episode 3 in order to stop Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) from locating the tomb of Ammit with the golden scarab. Ironically, Marc ended up needing help from Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) this time around in order to try to beat Arthur at his own game.