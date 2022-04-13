Steven’s Third Identity Finally Appears in ‘Moon Knight’ Episode 3By Jamie Lerner
Apr. 13 2022, Published 11:38 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Moon Knight Episode 3.
Fans of the Moon Knight comic book series are familiar with three of Moon Knight’s identities: Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley. In the MCU, the first two episodes only introduce viewers to Marc and Steven. But things change in Episode 3.
In Episode 3 of Moon Knight, Marc and Steven’s third identity seems to reveal himself, but we don’t yet know what will happen when this new persona takes control. In fact, there have been hints that this third identity may actually have been active all along. So, who is this third alter? Is he Jake, like in the comic books, or is he some other MCU invention?
‘Moon Knight’ Episode 3 is the first episode to address a third identity.
While comic book fans have always known about a third Moon Knight identity, the Disney Plus series has so far suggested that only Marc and Steven live within the same body. But in Episode 3, Marc periodically loses consciousness while another alter takes over in the midst of a physical altercation. At first, we assume that it’s Steven taking over, but this doesn’t make much sense, considering the fact that Steven seems to be the “weakest,” at least physically, of the personalities.
When Steven comes to, he’s surrounded by dead bodies, and is seemingly responsible for their demise. People are terrified of him. Steven exclaims in horror, asking Marc what he did. But Marc tells Steven that it wasn’t him. So, if it wasn’t Steven or Marc in control of their body, who was? Was it Khonshu or someone else?
Jake Lockley could be the third identity in ‘Moon Knight.’
Now that it’s finally been addressed, the theory that Jake Lockley will show up in Moon Knight is getting stronger. But it’s also possible that he’s already shown up.
In Episode 1, there were numerous times when Steven blacked out, only to find himself at the center of what appeared to be the aftermath of a bloody fight. Viewers were initially led to believe Steven's alter, Marc, was responsible for the havoc, but as we now understand Marc's conscience a bit better, it seems unlikely that he would go that far.
In Episode 1, we also learn that one of Steven’s alters asked a work colleague from the museum out on a date. Steven has no recollection of this, so it couldn’t have been him. It’s unlikely that Marc would ask someone out since he’s married to Layla, cares about her, and doesn’t want anyone to get hurt. That leaves the possibility that another alter asked the woman from the museum out. So, does it make sense for that third identity to be Jake Lockley?
In the comic books, Jake is a rough-and-tumble sort of guy. He’s a cab driver who uses his occupation as a front to get close to the criminal underworld. To understand Moon Knight’s alters, it helps to understand where they came from. Jake and Steven began as Marc’s conscious alter egos that he created in order to infiltrate the criminal world.
Marc created Steven as a meek, white-collar guy who could rub elbows with the wealthy and corrupt, while he used Jake, the cab driver, to get in with seedy criminals. But between juggling these identities, Marc lost control of his alters to an underlying dissociative identity disorder.
Now, Marc is finally recognizing his third identity. It would make sense for it to be Jake, since he’s considered comic book canon and is a bit rougher than Marc and Steven. Since he operates in the criminal world, Jake might have fewer reservations when it comes to violence and murder. So far, the MCU has taken its fair share of liberties with Marc and Steven’s personalities, so it’s almost a given that they'll do the same with Jake.
New episodes of Moon Knight drop every Wednesday on Disney Plus.