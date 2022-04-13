Now that it’s finally been addressed, the theory that Jake Lockley will show up in Moon Knight is getting stronger. But it’s also possible that he’s already shown up.

In Episode 1, there were numerous times when Steven blacked out, only to find himself at the center of what appeared to be the aftermath of a bloody fight. Viewers were initially led to believe Steven's alter, Marc, was responsible for the havoc, but as we now understand Marc's conscience a bit better, it seems unlikely that he would go that far.