The ‘Moon Knight’ Theme Song and Score Add the Perfect Mood to the SeriesBy Jamie Lerner
Apr. 12 2022, Published 3:47 p.m. ET
When the Moon Knight trailer came out, even its music stuck out. Now that the actual series is here, music still comes into play in a major way. Between the series’ soundtrack and the original score beneath the action, Moon Knight is introducing us to new, fitting music.
In many Marvel series and films, the music is overwhelmingly epic, or even mysterious, but the vibe behind the music of Moon Knight is distinctly different. The series itself is also unique; it’s about a violent mercenary who serves the Egyptian god Khonshu. In the midst of it all, he’s managing his dissociative identity disorder, so the music of Moon Knight needs to match the mood of the series. We explore Moon Knight's theme song and score, their composer, and the inspiration he drew.
The ‘Moon Knight’ theme song represents some of the series’ central themes.
While there’s no opening theme song in Moon Knight, the series still has a main theme song. We first hear it when Steven Grant turns into Moon Knight. The song itself, simply titled "Moon Knight," has its peaks and valleys and is directly inspired by Egyptian music. In fact, its composer is Egyptian, and Moon Knight is his first major English-language project.
As we listen to the main Moon Knight theme song, not only is it easy to recognize the Egyptian influence, but also that it exists in two parts. It begins with themes of strength and intensity, but then transforms into something much more meditative and quiet. In many ways, the theme song represents the multiple sides of Moon Knight, Marc Spector, and Steven Grant as they go on the journey chronicled in the Disney Plus series.
Composer Hesham Nazih created the music in ‘Moon Knight.’
The composer behind Moon Knight’s underlying score is a famous Egyptian composer, Hesham Nazih, who has won multiple prestigious awards. Hesham is the head composer of Moon Knight, and in addition to composing the theme song, he oversees all composition of the entire series' score (not including the soundtrack).
Before Moon Knight, Hesham worked on The Knower, Every Week Has a Friday, The Blue Elephant and its sequel, The Covenant, and many more projects. Working as a film and television composer for over two decades makes Hesham the perfect person to take on the music for Moon Knight, since composing for visual media is definitely in his wheelhouse.
Hesham also composes music for music’s sake, and has released several albums on music streaming services. He’s pretty private about his personal life, but we know one thing’s for sure: He’s been making music since he was a kid. According to his IMDb bio, Hesham's style "interweaves authentic melodies with contemporary music." He's been working for over 20 years and "has under his belt more than 40 award-winning soundtracks of blockbuster films."
Now, it seems he could add another successful project to his impressive CV.
New episodes of Moon Knight drop every Wednesday on Disney Plus.