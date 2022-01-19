The Song Behind the 'Moon Knight' Trailer Is Even More Fitting Than We Realized

In 2008, Kid Cudi, a new hip-hop artist at the time, released “Day ‘N’ Night” on his breakout mixtape, “A Kid Named Cudi,” and then again in 2009 on his debut album, “Man on the Moon: The End of Day.”

It’s safe to say that anyone who listened to the radio in the 2000s knew this song and recognized it immediately. It’s the song that catapulted Kid Cudi’s fame and even garnered the attention of Yeezy himself.