Mike Dean Has Made Millions Working With Some of the Biggest Names in Hip-Hop

Through award-winning work for the likes of Kanye West , Travis Scott , 2Pac , Drake , The Weeknd , and many others, Mike Dean has become somewhat of a legend in the hip-hop community. Thanks to his input, creative direction, and masterful mixing skills, he is largely responsible for some of the most iconic singles, albums, and live performances to emerge from the last three decades of music.

Aside from the massive kudos he constantly receives from his mega-famous collaborators (as well as the music community overall), Mike has accrued a seriously impressive net worth that is reflective of the hard work and dedication he has put into his craft for so many years. With that being said, how much is he worth exactly? Here's a breakdown of his financial status and what got him to this point in his career.

So, what is Mike Dean's net worth? Fame isn't the only thing he has gained from his hard work.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mike is worth an impressive $8 million. It would appear this is largely a result of the work he has done on some of rap's biggest projects, as well as touring both as a solo act and with artists like Kanye and Travis. Beyond a specialized interest in hip-hop, R&B, pop, and trap, Mike is a talented multi-instrumentalist who frequently uses live instruments as opposed to samples in his production. He is a passionate player of the guitar, keyboards, bass, bassoon, and cello.

Born on March 1, 1965, Mike started off his career strong, working as one of the forces behind hit songs from late pop icon Selena. Even with that massive accolade under his belt early on, he remained set on exploring his craft further, becoming instrumental in the creation of a sub-genre of hip-hop called the Dirty South sound in the 1990s. Some of his early rap collaborators are names that defined their time, such as Tha Dogg Pound, 2Pac, Geto Boys, Scarface, and Tech N9ne.

Although he collaborated with almost all of the biggest names in hip-hop at one point or another, Mike's career in the modern day is mostly synonymous with the successes of Kanye, for whom he has served as an executive producer for almost all of his albums. Mike has also toured with Kanye on numerous occasions, often found directly on the side of his longtime collaborator playing either keyboard or guitar to accompany the hit tracks he helped create.

