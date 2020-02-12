We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: getty

Is Tupac Still Alive? One Los Angeles Filmmaker Claims He's Hiding in New Mexico

By

It's been 23 years since Tupac Shakur's death. Or maybe not so much. One Los Angeles filmmaker is making the claim that the famed rapper isn't dead at all. Is Tupac actually still alive? A new documentary by Rick Boss is setting out to set the record straight about what really happened to Tupac.

Is Tupac still alive? Here's a recap of what happened in 1996.

The facts as we know them stand that the rapper died at the age of 25 on Sept. 13, 1996. He'd sustained four bullet wounds in Las Vegas. About a week later, he died in the hospital. But what happened the night he died is admittedly a little iffy.