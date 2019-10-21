Suge Knight Reportedly Signed Away His Life Rights to Ray J

Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight, co-founder and former CEO of Death Row Records, record producer, music executive, and now convicted felon, is currently serving time behind bars to the tune of 28 years. But that isn't keeping him from trying to make money moves while stuck there. In fact, if all goes well, we may see some media projects about him coming down the line in the next few years.

On Monday, Oct. 21, TMZ reported that Suge had signed over his life rights to Ray J, whom he hopes will make him some deals on the outside of the pen. It's his hope that he will rake in some cash while in jail so that he can still make something of a tidy income as he spends time behind bars.

Why is Suge Knight signing his life rights over to Ray J? We may associate Ray J with Mrs. Kim Kardashian West these days (for good reason), but it looks like he's trying to help Suge out. The deals he's trying to secure could range from TV shows to movies, books, and more. Right now, apparently there's even a Death Row Records documentary already coming down the line. There's even a new Tupac album on its way, despite the fact that the rapper was shot and killed in 1996.

Ray J is getting his cut from the deal for Suge too, supposedly. He's also doing quite well for himself right now, with a role on Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood (alongside wife Princess Love). If he ends up making some sort of headway for Suge, he may find himself suddenly sitting upon a tidy sum.

Why is Suge Knight in prison? Suge found himself sentenced to 28 years in the big house in October 2018 after pleading no contest to one charge of voluntary manslaughter. In January 2015, he injured Cle "Bones" Sloan and killed 55-year-old Terry Carter in a hit-and-run. While he was sentenced to nearly three decades, he may end up simply serving a little over 10 thanks to credit for time served. Perhaps that's why he's working so hard to amass a fortune for when he's released.

Suge has a colorful past that would absolutely move media projects. As the co-founder and former CEO of the now-defunct Death Row Records, he worked alongside Dr. Dre, Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Tha Dogg Pound, and Outlawz, to name a few of the hip-hop legends. He was also accused of being involved in the murder of Tupac Shakur after he was shot four times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996.