eminem-oscars-1581305385340.jpg

So, Why Was Eminem at the Oscars?

By

In case you needed a blast from the past this Sunday night, Eminem gave a (super) surprise performance at the 92nd Academy Awards, performing "Lose Yourself." The rapper won an Oscar for the 8 Mile soundtrack 18 years ago (feeling old yet?), but he never actually performed the hit song at the Oscars. But uh, why is Marshall Mathers at the Oscars? Who decided that he should perform? We're not complaining, but we're also very, very confused.

Not only did we get a performance, but we also got some very nostalgia-inspiring clips of 8 Mile itself (RIP, Brittany Murphy!).