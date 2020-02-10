So, Why Was Eminem at the Oscars?By Gina Vaynshteyn
In case you needed a blast from the past this Sunday night, Eminem gave a (super) surprise performance at the 92nd Academy Awards, performing "Lose Yourself." The rapper won an Oscar for the 8 Mile soundtrack 18 years ago (feeling old yet?), but he never actually performed the hit song at the Oscars. But uh, why is Marshall Mathers at the Oscars? Who decided that he should perform? We're not complaining, but we're also very, very confused.
Not only did we get a performance, but we also got some very nostalgia-inspiring clips of 8 Mile itself (RIP, Brittany Murphy!).
Why WAS Eminem at the Oscars?
For now, it seems like he was invited and Marshall decided, "Hey, why not! I didn't get to perform when I won!" He took to Twitter after the performance, explaining, "Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity...Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took 18 years to get here." Nice one, Eminem! But we're still confused.
According to Vanity Fair, the performance was a big secret fo pretty much everyone, and nobody knew until he was on stage. The segment "was even left off the run-of-show documents distributed to crew." Vanity Fair reports that it was labeled as "Omit Item." BUT THIS STILL DOESN'T EXPLAIN WHY.
Everyone's reactions to Eminem randomly showing up on stage at the Oscars are pretty great.
Can you imagine if you were part of the audience and suddenly EMINEM shows up? I'm utterly shook and and I'm just in my pajamas reheating soup for dinner. Martin Scorsese, may I add, is not impressed and is probably wearing the same face as my dad wore when I non-stop listened to The Eminem Show in 8th grade.
Watch Eminem's performance of "Lose Yourself" at the Oscars below!
You need to see it to believe it, TBH. (We'll post a better version once it's up on YouTube, don't worry.)
Now's the time to bust out those "Mom's Spaghetti" jokes. Those were the actual lyrics, right?
