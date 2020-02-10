The Most Hilarious 2020 Oscars Memes That Perfectly Summed Up the Evening

The Oscars are cool and all, but the memes that come after on Twitter are actually the best part. There's no better way to absorb everything that happened at the 92nd Academy Awards (like Chris Rock and Steve Martin's opening monologue, Bong Joon-ho being adorable, Eminem randomly showing up and performing "Lose Yourself," for starters) than to joke about it with the internet. It almost, ALMOST feels like we were there ourselves!