Rapper Styles P and His Wife Emotionally Discuss the Loss of Their Daughter on 'Marriage Boot Camp'

In reality TV terms, new Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition stars Styles P and Adjua Styles have been together for an eternity. The couple tied the knot in 1995, but as promos for the WE tv series show, the pair has a lot of issues to work through before they reach their 25th wedding anniversary.

"I’ve lied, I’ve cheated," Styles says through tears in one of the Season 14 trailers. But the biggest strain on the duo’s relationship came in 2015 with the death of their daughter, Tai.