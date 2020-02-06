CeeLo Green and Fiancé Shani James Get Real on 'Marriage Boot Camp'

The relationship woes and the nitty gritty details of five couples' relationships will be revealed on the second season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition . This time around, the reality show — which involves five couples whose relationships are on the brink of demise going through intense therapy sessions and relationship challenges — features "F--k You" singer CeeLo Green (born Thomas DeCarlo Callaway) and his fiancé Shani James .

The pair has been together for nearly a decade, and they've been engaged for half of that time. Though they've had a long history together, the two still haven't been able to walk down the aisle. This issue and their other drama will be shown on the WE tv series.

Who is CeeLo Green's fiancé Shani? Read on to find out how the two first got together, their engagement story, and the problems they'll be discussing on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.