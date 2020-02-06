We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Accusations of Infidelity and Racism Will Be Exposed on 'Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition' (EXCLUSIVE)

On every season of WE tv's Marriage Boot Camp and its spin-off shows, multiple couples move into a mansion for intense therapy in an effort to improve or completely say goodbye to their romantic relationship. In the seven years since the show first debuted, viewers have seen couples come together and work through their issues, which have included infidelity, deception, and poor communication. They've also witnessed couples as they decide to part ways.

After chronicling the marriages of Bridezilla alums, and reality stars, the show focused on top hip hop stars as they tried to fix their romantic issues. The return of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition is taking place on Feb. 6, 2020, and the drama is more intense than ever before.