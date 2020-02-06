Accusations of Infidelity and Racism Will Be Exposed on 'Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition' (EXCLUSIVE)

Singer CeeLo Green and his fiancé Shani, R&B star Michel'le and her beau Stew, LHHNY Bianca Bonnie and boyfriend Chozus, reality star Joseline Hernandez and love Balistic Beats, and rapper Styles P and Adjua Styles are the couples who will air out their dirty laundry on the show.

Dr. Ish is also returning as the expert source who helps the couples during therapy sessions. He'll be joined by Divorce Court's Judge Toler.