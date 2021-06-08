Rapper 2 Chainz Was Raised by a Strong Single Mom While His Dad Was Away

If there is one rapper who always takes the opportunity to show love and appreciation for their parents, 2 Chainz takes the cake. The “Can’t Go for That” MC has always been very open about his mother raising him.

"The fact that my mom raised me used to bother my pop,” 2 Chainz told The Urban Daily . “He didn't know a woman could raise a man. And they'd have differences of opinions all the time. My pops used to tell me things from prison and as soon as he hung up my mom would say, 'Don't listen to him.’”

Despite his father being in and out of his life, the rapper shared that they have been able to repair and strengthen their bond over the years.

“Recently we just started saying ‘I love you’ on the phone,” 2 Chainz told the outlet. “Like two weeks ago, he said something that he’s never said before. He said, ‘You’re a good man and I’m proud of you. I just wanted to tell you that.’ You know he’s getting older and he’s been sick a lot lately and that scared me.”