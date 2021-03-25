Are There Upcoming Verzuz Battles? Which Ones Have Happened so Far?

R&B fans have a Verzuz to look forward to. LaTocha Scott of the '90s group Xscape will be battling the girl group SWV on May 8, 2021. You may know of some members from their time on reality TV. Kandi Burruss stars in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Tameka "Tiny" Harris has been in a bunch of shows alongside her husband, rapper T.I. and their kids.

Timbaland also teased fans on some upcoming battles. He posted a pic to his Instagram with some upcoming battles mentioned while others were blurred out. Out of the ones visible, the Isley Brothers will be up against Earth, Wind & Fire on April 4, 2021, just in case anyone needs extra plans for Easter Sunday. Redman is also going up against Method Man a few weeks later on April 20.

Even though some of the battles are blurred out, there's still some info on this post. One of them will be a Mother's Day special that takes place on May 9, 2021. There will also be a rematch on Memorial Day Weekend and a Ladies Night special whose date has yet to be announced.

There are three more Verzuz battles on Timbaland's post that don't have any info available besides their dates. One will take place on May 8 while the other two just have "TBA" where the date would be.