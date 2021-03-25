Are There Upcoming Verzuz Battles? Which Ones Have Happened so Far?By Kori Williams
Mar. 25 2021, Published 4:32 p.m. ET
Thanks to Timbaland, Swizz Beats, Triller, and Instagram Live, Verzuz battles are pretty much a trademark of quarantine. We've been watching our faves fight for the winning title for months now and even though not every virtual battleground is the best, they each give us something to look forward to and even to argue about who really won.
With so many battles it's hard to keep up with which ones actually happened, which ones were just rumors, and what we all just generally want to see. But don't worry; we've got all the info right here. Here's a list of the battles that have already crowned a winner and some info about upcoming events.
Which Verzuz battles have happened so far?
So far, there have been dozens of Verzuz battles to grace our screens. Luckily for fans, each one has been recorded you so you never have to worry about missing one and not seeing all the hilarious moments. Keep in mind that some of the videos are age-restricted on YouTube.
- The Dream vs. Sean Garrett
- Raekwon vs Ghostface
- Ryan Tedder vs. Benny Blanco
- E-40 vs. Too Short
- D'Angelo & Friends (not actually a battle)
What are the upcoming Verzuz battles?
R&B fans have a Verzuz to look forward to. LaTocha Scott of the '90s group Xscape will be battling the girl group SWV on May 8, 2021. You may know of some members from their time on reality TV. Kandi Burruss stars in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Tameka "Tiny" Harris has been in a bunch of shows alongside her husband, rapper T.I. and their kids.
Timbaland also teased fans on some upcoming battles. He posted a pic to his Instagram with some upcoming battles mentioned while others were blurred out. Out of the ones visible, the Isley Brothers will be up against Earth, Wind & Fire on April 4, 2021, just in case anyone needs extra plans for Easter Sunday. Redman is also going up against Method Man a few weeks later on April 20.
Even though some of the battles are blurred out, there's still some info on this post. One of them will be a Mother's Day special that takes place on May 9, 2021. There will also be a rematch on Memorial Day Weekend and a Ladies Night special whose date has yet to be announced.
There are three more Verzuz battles on Timbaland's post that don't have any info available besides their dates. One will take place on May 8 while the other two just have "TBA" where the date would be.