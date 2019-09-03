Is Ashanti Dating Michael Blackson? Here's Why Fans Think They're an Item

Cupid's arrow might have just found it's newest target. Or at least according to some reports. Ashanti's been thriving and sharing thirst traps to Instagram like it's nobody's business. But now, years after ending her nine-year relationship with Nelly, fans believe that she's found someone new. Since July, Ashanti has been spotted with comedian and actor, Michael Blackson, on multiple occasions. But before we get into the details, who is this potential new flame??

Who is Michael Blackson? Well, his actual name is Jafari Ferguson. The 46-year-old comedian and father of three was born in Ghana and previously engaged to a woman named Georgia Reign. However, he broke things off due to cheating on her end.

Professionally, he has a few acting credits under his belt. He appeared in films like Next Friday, One Night In Vegas, Internet Dating, and Meet The Blacks. He's also worked with stars like Sean "Diddy" Combs, Dave Chappelle, and B.o.B. As of now, he's currently in the process of filming the Coming to America sequel, Coming 2 America.

Source: Instagram

How did Michael and Ashanti meet? Considering that the singer quietly dated a famous rapper for nearly a decade, it comes as no surprise that she keeps the details of her personal life pretty private. She's never mentioned how they crossed paths and hasn't confirmed that they're in a relationship, but she did share a fun picture from her Pretty Little Thing launch party, which included Tiffany Haddish and Michael.

The 38-year-old singer and her close friends were celebrating the launch of her new swimwear collection with Pretty Little Thing, which took place on Sunday, June 30. And in her Instagram caption, she referred to Michael as "the homie," which suggests that they're pretty close.

But are Ashanti and Michael more than friends? Their time together didn't just end at the launch party, though. After the celebration, they were spotted leaving the Peppermint Night Club in West Hollywood, and both of them were practically beaming. They apparently arrived there together too, making no attempt to hide the fact that they were, in fact, together. After heading out, the two left in Michael's 2019 Rolls Royce truck and were all too happy to pose for the paparazzi.

In the past, Ashanti has been pretty open about being betrayed in her relationship with Nelly, but we get the feeling that she has no intention of putting up with it again. She said: "You have to grow up and accept responsibilities for the things that you do. I'm not a big fan of people being cowards. I think it’s really important to know yourself and understand what you want and get it. I’m in a different place right now." And years later, it seems like she's doing just that with Michael.