It's every fangirl's fantasy. But while most of us have to make do with only marrying Michael B. Jordan in our heads, some lucky individuals have made their dreams reality. Thanks to social media, stalking is easier than ever, and with everyone obsessively pursuing their celebrity crushes, some have had more success than others. Below, a few people who stalked their famous crush and, surprisingly, weren't turned over to the police.

Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin

The young lovebirds might look like an ordinary celebrity couple, but their relationship is actually anything but. Although Hailey is a semi-successful model these days, five years ago she was just another fangirl on Twitter obsessively stalking her celebrity crush, Justin Bieber. And because nothing ever dies on the internet, fans have uncovered some of her old tweets where she fawned over Justin and how much she loved him. On a creepier note, one of Hailey's old friends who runs a fan account devoted to Justin revealed in a video that, back in 2012, the two of them would stalk Justin around New York City, exchanging info about his whereabouts and what hotels he was staying in. In the end, her persistence worked, and the two are now happily married.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

When Kim and Kanye first announced they were dating back in 2012, people thought their relationship seemed random. But the reality was that Kanye had been obsessed with Kim for years. He even admitted that to Ryan Seacrest in 2012. "I just knew I wanted her to be my girl for a long time," he said in 2013. "I remember I saw a picture of her and Paris Hilton, and I remember telling my boy, 'Have you seen that girl Kim Kar-dijon?'" In addition to "dreaming" about her and even watching her sex tape, Kanye would also Photoshop himself into the Kardashians' annual Christmas cards. Creepy, much?



Kate Middleton and Prince William

Everyone knows that William and Kate are college sweethearts, but there's more to the story. Reportedly, Kate switched universities so that she could get closer to the prince, and according to unconfirmed rumors, she used to tape posters of the prince on her wall when she was a teen. A bigger rumor insinuates that Kate's mother, Carole, had orchestrated the whole thing in a bid to get her daughter married to royalty. Once again, these are all just unverified rumors, however, the fact that Kate switched schools is one fact that makes the other allegations believable. Whatever the case, her relentless pursuit of the prince, and her patience with waiting what felt like forever for a proposal, all worked out for her in the end.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Although the two dated for 12 years and are now married, their romance began way before that...at least on Jason's side. According to the Justice League star, he had been a fan of the actress since he was a child. "I was 8 years old and I saw her on the TV and I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,’” he said on The Late Late Show. “I was like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life, and I’m going to get you.’ I’m a full-fledged stalker." As creepy as that sounds, Jason wisely waited until after the two had children together before confessing his stalker past to her. Smart.

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian

This couple might be happily married today, but they had a messy start. The two allegedly had an affair in 2009 while they were both still married to other people. While Eddie and LeAnn were denying the allegations, LeAnn was reportedly stalking Eddie, much to the chagrin of his wife, model and reality TV star Brandi Glanville. "LeAnn is a stalker," she told Us Weekly back then. "She refuses to leave us alone -- it is shameful and scary. People are going to say it takes two to tango and I get that, but at some point LeAnn needs to stop asking him to dance." She also accused the country singer of constantly "texting and calling" and refusing to leave Eddie alone. Whatever the case, it all worked out for her in the end. Eddie eventually divorced Brandi and married LeAnn in 2011.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

Earlier this year, John revealed how he and his wife married, and it's exactly how you'd expect. "I was full stalker status," he said on The Graham Norton Show, shaping his fingers like a pair of binoculars. "I was just like, 'Hey, you want to go on a date with me?" John was so obsessed with Emily, he even watched her film The Devil Wears Prada a whopping 75 times before they started dating. "I’m lucky enough that she stayed with me and didn’t realize that she had really married her stalker," he told Glamour.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

Although they're both dating other people now, back when they first met, Gavin was the pursuer. "When I met him and looked up at him, I was like, 'Whoa.' It was different," Gwen said on The Howard Stern Show. "I was in quite a rebellious place because I was feeling really rejected.…Somehow he got my phone number, and that was that. He stalked me, I think. I was only 26, and I only had the one relationship." But it looks like being stalked is something she's into. Her current beau Blake Shelton admitted to stalking her, too.

Joel Creasey and Jack Stratton-Smith

The British comedian revealed he met his hunky model boyfriend Jack by stalking him on Instagram for four years. When the two finally met and started dating, Joel tried to keep his stalker past a secret...at first. "We have been dating for a year," Joel said. "Then maybe a month ago he said, 'Oh my god, you commented on one of my photos four years ago!'" Fortunately, the two were able to laugh off the awkwardness.

Jake T. Austin and Danielle Ceasar

