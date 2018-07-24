Ryan Reynolds Proclaims His Love for Sarcastic 'Deadpool' Fan at Comic Con

Just when you thought you couldn't love Ryan Reynolds more, he has the most Deadpool-esque interaction with a fan at Comic Con. The superhero actor was on a panel with co-star Zazie Beetz and others when an audience member asked Ryan a question — and gave Ryan a taste of his own medicine.

"My question’s for Ryan but the other cast members can answer as well," the fan asked when Ryan jokingly interrupted, "Oh, s--t. Something’s coming I can see it." The fan was not amused, responding, "Um … if you’ll let me finish," to which the crowd reportedly gasped. Ryan was not offended, but instead was impressed. However, it was the fan's question that really won Ryan over.

"If you could be any superhero besides Lady Deadpool, who would you be?" the fan asked. Ryan simply responded, "Did you say 'besides Lady Deadpool?' God, I love you." Deadpool would definitely approve, too. It wasn't long before Ryan's conversation with his new favorite person went viral — and her identity was revealed.

"My grand daughter Skyler was at Comic Con yesterday at the Deadpool 2 panel and asked you to let her finish, called you Lady Deadpool and asked you what other superhero would you play," her grandmother tweeted at Ryan. "She is only 10 and I have no doubt she will be famous one day! She [loves] you."

Ryan is known for his fan interactions in-person and on social media — often responding to his followers with his signature brand of humor.

He's also not afraid to make fun of himself.

Ryan even makes time for his famous "fans."

Plus, he gives the best advice.

Seriously, not even a language barrier can stop the Marvel star.

At the end of the day, Ryan had a great time at San Diego Comic Con — according to one Uber driver.