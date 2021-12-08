'Hawkeye' Might Be Breaking a Longtime Marvel Tradition

However, as many fans expect, it seems more likely that Clint and Yelena will end up teaming up, considering that they are technically on the same side by being Natasha’s allies.

Unfortunately, though, there’s no end-credits scene to show us how it will all round out. Our best bet is that Episode 6 of Hawkeye will have some sort of post-credits scene to hint at the MCU’s future. And we would definitely be okay with that.

New episodes of Hawkeye drop every Wednesday on Disney+.