'Hawkeye' Might Be Breaking a Longtime Marvel Tradition

'Hawkeye' Might Be Breaking a Longtime Marvel TraditionBy Jamie Lerner
Dec. 8 2021, Published 1:28 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Hawkeye.
As we tune into Hawkeye every Wednesday, we shoot our shot (or arrow) at solving more of the MCU’s unanswered mysteries. One of these mysteries happens to be the tradition of Marvel’s post-credits scenes. In all of the MCU television series so far, there have been end-credits scenes in random episodes, typically in the fourth episode of each series.
In Hawkeye, there aren’t any post-credits scenes in the first three episodes, so fans were really hoping that the fourth episode would continue the tradition. So does Hawkeye have end-credits scenes, or is the more light-hearted Christmas show breaking free of a classic Marvel custom?
So does Episode 4 of ‘Hawkeye’ have an end-credits scene?
Many fans expected the fourth episode of Hawkeye to have an end-credits scene, following in the footsteps of Loki and WandaVision. However, these same fans were disappointed. There is no post-credits scene in the fourth episode of Hawkeye, so there are only two more chances for end-credits scenes in the new series.
Anything’s possible, but so far, Hawkeye seems to be placing its big reveals at the end of the episodes. At the end of Episode 4, there’s a major reveal that hints at what’s to come in the rest of the series. As Hawkeye and Kate are uncovering the secrets of who’s after them, a new assassin comes into play that ties into a different MCU end-credits scene.
Although there are no end-credits scenes in ‘Hawkeye’ yet, another MCU post-credits scene is essential to understanding Episode 4.
In Black Widow, there are two post-credits scenes. And in one of them, we learn that Yelena (Florence Pugh) is hired by Contessa Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) to assassinate Clint Barton. Why the Countess wants him dead, we don’t exactly know yet. But she does a good job of convincing Yelena to jump on board by saying that Clint is responsible for Natasha Romanoff’s death.
While this is true to a degree, it’s obviously not what Yelena thinks it is. Finally, in Episode 4 of Hawkeye, this all comes to a head. Kate is trying to fend off Maya Lopez while Clint is fighting off a masked assassin — but who is this masked assassin? We learn in the episode’s last moments that it’s Yelena, carrying out Valentina’s plans.
However, as many fans expect, it seems more likely that Clint and Yelena will end up teaming up, considering that they are technically on the same side by being Natasha’s allies.
Unfortunately, though, there’s no end-credits scene to show us how it will all round out. Our best bet is that Episode 6 of Hawkeye will have some sort of post-credits scene to hint at the MCU’s future. And we would definitely be okay with that.
New episodes of Hawkeye drop every Wednesday on Disney+.