Clint Barton Claims the Rolex in 'Hawkeye' Belongs to an "Old Friend" — Who Is It?By Allison DeGrushe
Dec. 8 2021, Published 11:50 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Hawkeye.
For the last three weeks, MCU fans have basked in the glory that is Hawkeye. The holiday-themed original miniseries follows the archer pair, Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, as they team up against the Tracksuit Mafia, an organized crime faction on the hunt for Ronin. With Clint's past as the masked vigilante finally catching up to him, it appears no one, including his family, is safe.
While many mysteries remain central points of conflict, Hawkeye now adds a Rolex watch into the mix. Audiences first saw this Rolex in the series premiere, and we all brushed it off as an insignificant piece to the story; however, that's far from the truth. Episode 4 of the miniseries sees Clint and Kate on a mission to retrieve the Rolex, per Clint's wife Laura's (Linda Cardellini) request.
While tracking down the watch, Clint tells Kate the Rolex "belongs to someone I used to work with," and "they’ve been out of the game a long time, but their identity is still attached to that watch." He adds that if the Tracksuit Mafia discovers this, it will blow their cover.
So, what's all the fuss about? Who does the Rolex belong to? Keep reading to find out!
Who does the Rolex belong to in 'Hawkeye'?
Though the Rolex owner's identity remains a mystery, we suspect it belongs to Laura Barton. After Clint calls Laura and has her look into Sloan Ltd., she comes back with some vital information: Sloan is a disguise for the Tracksuit Mafia, and Jack Duquesne is the man in charge.
Clint thanks her, but then Laura asks him in German, "Anything else go missing from the compound?" To which he responds with the Rolex. Once she learns the Rolex is gone, she tracks it down quickly and asks Clint to recover it. Why else is she so concerned over the Rolex if it isn't hers?
Then there's Clint informing Kate that the Rolex belongs to someone he used to work with — seeing as he and Laura just solved the Tracksuit Mafia mystery and she easily tracked down the Rolex, it's likely they met while working for S.H.I.E.L.D.
It's highly likely Laura Barton once worked as a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent.
Clearly, Laura Barton worked as a S.H.I.E.L.D agent in the past. Several signs point to her connection with the agency — from her knowledge of Clint and Natasha's missions to speaking multiple languages, Laura isn't just some regular stay-at-home mom. No, she has ties to the Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D.
Also, don't forget: Laura is the one who brings up the Rolex to Clint. Even though the Ronin suit is the primary concern at the moment, she decides to bring up something as small as a watch ... Interesting.
In addition, Clint tells Kate that the Rolex belongs to someone retired, which has to mean Laura. She's obviously not working with S.H.I.E.L.D right now or preparing for any dangerous missions.
A few Hawkeye fans shared their theories on Twitter, and they believe that Laura Barton could be an alias for her true identity: Bobbi Morse, aka Mockingbird.
"Friendly reminder that Hawkeye is traditionally married to Mockingbird in the comics, so Laura's SHIELD savvy and acute knowledge of things going on might mean the Rolex is linked to her being Mockingbird for S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hawkeye's original partner," one fan wrote.
Another user stated, "So ... Laura Barton was definitely a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent at some point, right? Like, why else was she able to look into Sloan LTD. so easily and needed them to get the Rolex back? It was definitely her cover that needed to be kept intact."
Honestly, we could be looking into this too much, and for all we know, Laura Barton is just that: Laura Barton. However, the clues are too obvious, and she's definitely the owner of the Rolex.
Watch Hawkeye Episodes 1-4 on Disney Plus now.