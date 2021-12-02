Is 'Hawkeye' Teasing the MCU Introduction of the West Coast Avengers?

Many of the original Avengers were kidnapped during the events of the first Marvel Comics crossover event, The Secret Wars. Hawkeye was one of the first veteran Avengers to return to New York City after surviving the events of that arc. Hawkeye's fellow Avenger, Vision, had sensed that a new threat was on the horizon, and he felt it was vital to create a second team of Avengers. Vision appointed Hawkeye as the leader of the second Avengers team, which became known as the West Coast Avengers.