Jack Duquesne Is a Shady Man With Exceptional Swordsman Skills in 'Hawkeye'

The next time we see Jack, we learn that he's proficient in fencing. He defeats Kate in a light duel after she calls him out for lying. Oh, we can't forget that Jack also gives Kate a butterscotch candy, the same one's in his now-dead uncle's house — foreshadowing much?

So, now we know who Jack is in Hawkeye, but what about in the Marvel comics books? How does he fit into Hawkeye's story? Let's find out!