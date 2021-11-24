Hold the Marvel Phone! Will Kate Bishop's Mom, Eleanor Bishop, Become the Villain in 'Hawkeye'?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Disney Plus series Hawkeye Episodes 1 and 2.

Will Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) become a villain in Marvel's newest series Hawkeye? Young Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) was living a somewhat idyllic life with her mother, Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), and Derek Bishop (Brian D'Arcy James) in New York City until their lives literally came crashing down around them due to Loki's attack on New York in 2012.